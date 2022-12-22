Hallmark to film Christmas movie at the Biltmore, featuring former ‘One Tree Hill’ star

A new Christmas movie is filming next month at the Biltmore (Photo: Blake Lewis / CC BY-SA 2.0)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Many people have heard of Christmas at the Biltmore, but how about a Christmas movie at the Biltmore?

The estate has been famous for its holiday traditions since 1895.

Now, it’s making a return to the big screen in a big way with ‘A Biltmore Christmas’.

The Hallmark movie will begin filming next month and will air in 2023.

The film will star Bethany Joy Lenz, who worked in Wilmington for several years, playing Haley James Scott on ‘One Tree Hill’.