Halloween events taking place across Cape Fear
(WWAY) — The countdown to Halloween is officially on and the Cape Fear is preparing to celebrate with several spooky events. Here are some events taking place in the coming days:
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Sponsor: Sunset Beach Police Trunk or Treat
Time: 5:00- 6:30 p.m.
Location: High Market Street, adjacent to Ingram Planetarium
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Sponsor: Brigade Boys & Girls Club
Time: 5 – 6 p.m.
Location: 2759 Vance Street, Wilmington
Thursday, Oct. 27
Sponsor: Brunswick County Fall Festival
Time: 6 – 9 p.m.
Location: Brunswick County Government Complex, Bolivia
Friday, Oct. 28
Sponsor: Brigade Boys & Girls Club
Time: 5 – 6 p.m.
Location: Houston Moore, 1601 S. 13th Street, Wilmington
