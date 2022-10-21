Halloween events taking place across Cape Fear

Halloween events are planned over the next several days across the Cape Fear

(WWAY) — The countdown to Halloween is officially on and the Cape Fear is preparing to celebrate with several spooky events. Here are some events taking place in the coming days:

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Sponsor: Sunset Beach Police Trunk or Treat

Time: 5:00- 6:30 p.m.

Location: High Market Street, adjacent to Ingram Planetarium

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Sponsor: Brigade Boys & Girls Club

Time: 5 – 6 p.m.

Location: 2759 Vance Street, Wilmington

Thursday, Oct. 27

Sponsor: Brunswick County Fall Festival

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Location: Brunswick County Government Complex, Bolivia

Friday, Oct. 28

Sponsor: Brigade Boys & Girls Club

Time: 5 – 6 p.m.

Location: Houston Moore, 1601 S. 13th Street, Wilmington

If your community is hosting a public event, please send it to newsroom@wwaytv3.com