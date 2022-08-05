Hallsboro’s Galloway Farms is getting ready for the fall season

Hallsboro, NC (WWAY)– This is the 12th season of “Maze Craze” at Galloway Farms In Hallsboro. Each year, a fall festival is held on the farm from October, through the second week of November, with their maze being the focal point for visitors

This year, the farm has an agreement with Netflix to cut the logo from the popular series ‘Outer Banks’ into the maze. Farm owner, Alma Galloway, says they are thrilled for this opportunity.

“We are preparing for our 2022 maze and we are super excited about it this year. Every year I get a different partner to partner with me for an advertisement for the maze and this year we’re super excited to have a contract with Netflix and we are doing a huge billboard, if you will, for Outer Banks.”

None of this would be possible without the knowledge and skill of Precision Maze. Company founder, Rob Stouffer, took a break from cutting the logo to tell us more about his work.

“We’re out here serving the Galloway family, and have done so for more than a decade. We enjoy coming down to Hallsboro every year. This design was prepared back in the spring and our job today is to take that design that has been approved not only by farmer Alma but by Netflix, and our job is to make sure we put that in the field today”

Galloway Farms says while the maze will be a big draw, there will be plenty of activities in the upcoming fall season for everyone to enjoy.

The farm will kick off its maze season on September 24th.