Hampstead License Plate Agency permanently closing

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Hampstead License Plate Agency (LPA) in Pender County will permanently close on August 30th after the current contractor announced her retirement.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The current agency, at 14687 U.S. Hwy. 17, in Hampstead, has been operated by Judy Bradshaw since 1994.

NCDMV announced in June an application period for a new contractor in Pender County, and plans to open a new location there under a new contractor as soon as possible.

In the meantime, three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

Wilmington , 13 S. Kerr Ave., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-397-0277

Wilmington , 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 108, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-763-6752

Wallace, 112 Medical Village Dr., Unit C, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-285-1700

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 128 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

People are reminded that many vehicle services can be completed online, including property tax payments and registration renewals.