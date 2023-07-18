Hampstead man facing Indecent Liberties with Child charges

Dawson Miles Brooks (Photo courtesy: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —

According to the report, 22-year-old Dawson Miles Brooks of Hampstead was arrested after an investigation into his relationship with a 15-year-old female. He was arrested on July 8th with cooperation of the Wilmington Police Department and made his first court appearance on July 10th.

Brooks was given a $40,000 secured bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on August 16th.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Pender County Sheriff’s Office.