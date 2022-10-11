Hampstead woman’s design appears on NASCAR pace car

Jenean Lacorte with the pace car with her design at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Courtesy: Jeanean Lacorte)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A woman from Pender County took her own kind of victory lap this weekend.

Jenean Lacorte is a restorative tattoo artist in Hampstead who tattoos 3D nipples on breast cancer patients and survivors.

Last month, WWAY reported her design was up for the NASCAR pace car for the Race for the Cure this month.

In a special ceremony on Saturday, Lacorte’s design was announced as the winner, and Lacorte took a ride in the car.

The car was used as the pace car in the NASCAR Cup Race on Sunday.