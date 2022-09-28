Local woman in running to have breast cancer design used on NASCAR pace car

Jenean Lacorte's breast cancer NASCAR design is in the running to be used on a pace car (Photo: Jenean Lacorte)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A local woman is in the running for the a winning race car design.

Jenean Lacorte is a Hampstead woman who tattoos 3D nipples on breast cancer patients and survivors. Her breast cancer car is up for the NASCAR Pace Car.

A competition is being held to decide the winner of the NASCAR contest.

The winner of the contest will have their design used in a NASCAR race.

Anyone who votes in the contest is entered in to win 4 tickets to the race and a donation is made to Susan G Komen.

If you would like to cast a vote for Lacorte’s design to win, you can click HERE.