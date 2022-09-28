Local woman in running to have breast cancer design used on NASCAR pace car

WWAY News,
Still0928 00004
Jenean Lacorte's breast cancer NASCAR design is in the running to be used on a pace car (Photo: Jenean Lacorte)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A local woman is in the running for the a winning race car design.

Jenean Lacorte is a Hampstead woman who tattoos 3D nipples on breast cancer patients and survivors. Her breast cancer car is up for the NASCAR Pace Car.

A competition is being held to decide the winner of the NASCAR contest.

The winner of the contest will have their design used in a NASCAR race.

Anyone who votes in the contest is entered in to win 4 tickets to the race and a donation is made to Susan G Komen.

If you would like to cast a vote for Lacorte’s design to win, you can click HERE.

Categories: DISTRACTION, Local, New Hanover, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related