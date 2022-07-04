Hannah Block Historic USO Building Holds Independence Day Open House

WWAY (Wilmington)–The Hannah Block Historic USO Building took us back in time to the 1940s this afternoon where they held an open house celebrating the independence of America

The lobby in the Hannah Block Historic USO Building has been restored to its 1943 appearance complete with reproduction furnishings and World War II exhibits.

The exhibits include memorials to medal of honor recipients Charles Murray and Billy Halyburton, a painting of building namesake Hannah Block, World War II memorabilia, a tribute to the Ninth and Nixon USO, and the National World War II Memorial Giclee

The staff were even dressed in 1940s attire to help bring the scenery to life… and soda was sold for 5 cents as it was back in the 1940s

Susan Habas- Executive Director

“Everyone can come down and just relive the era. They can view the exhibit in our lobby museum, they can get 5 cents soda, free coffee, and free donuts.”

The documentary film ‘Home Away from Home’ was shown all afternoon on the Hannah Block second street stage along with a free concert by voices, the community arts center choir

Today the Hannah Block historic USO community arts center is one of three type a USO buildings in the United States.