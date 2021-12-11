Hannah Block Historic USO celebrates 80th anniversary in style

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Hannah Block Community Center had people partying like it was 1941 in Wilmington Friday, encouraging folks to grab their dance shoes and jitterbug for a good cause.

The Center celebrated it’s 80th anniversary in style, holding a World War II USO dance from 6:30-9:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Hannah Block Historic Community Arts Building’s preservation fund.

The building is a vital part of the local arts community, hosting numerous types of events including pottery sales and children’s musicals.

Thalian Association Executive Director, Susan Habas said the USO Center used to hold concerts, dances, and basketball games during the 1940’s, attracting thousands of people.

“At the height of the war, 63,000 service people a month came into this building,” Habas says, “and to put that context, now, we may see 63,000 a year.”

More than 100 people attended Friday’s dance, helping to preserve the Hannah Block’s history and secure it’s future.