Hannah Block Historic USO celebrates July 4th in 1940’s style

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Historic Hannah Block USO in downtown Wilmington celebrated Independence Day with a touch of the 1940’s. Local historian and author Wilbur Jones says he couldn’t think of a better place to celebrate the 4th.

“And nothing, nothing tops the legacy of Wilmington and World War II and its preservation of history more than the Hannah Block historic USO”

The celebration included staff members dressed in 40’s era costumes and free coffee. Donuts and soda had World War II prices of just 5 cents for sale at the celebration.