Hannah Patrick speaks to journalism class at UNCW

Hannah Patrick spoke to a journalism class at UNCW on Tuesday (Photo: Hannah Patrick)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Our very own Hannah Patrick spoke to a multimedia journalism class Tuesday morning at UNCW, taught by WWAY anchor Jeff Rivenbark.

Patrick took the time to explain how she got into journalism, where her career has taken her so far and the work she does for Unsolved cases.

The students also heard about the importance of social media, internships, networking and advice for getting a job in the communications field.

“The asked a lot of great questions about internships and my dreams,” Patrick said. “I think they were able to take away some good information, and I learned more about myself and UNCW. It was a wonderful experience.”

You can watch Hannah Patrick on WWAY weekday evenings at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00 and 7:30.