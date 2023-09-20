HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Dragon Boat Regatta returns in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This weekend marks the return of an event that’s fun for the whole family, the annual Carolina Beach Dragon Boat Regatta.

The 10th annual competition features 37-foot historic Chinese boats, paddled passionately by teams at Carolina Beach’s yacht basin. The competition is part of a global tradition, with championships in dragon boat racing drawing enthusiasts from around the world.

The event is set to feature 20 competitive teams this year. Festivities will commence with a party at SeaWitch Cafe at 6:30 PM on Friday evening. Races begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Teams will compete on a 300-meter course, typically lasting around one and a half to two minutes. These races demand maximum effort, with participants putting every muscle into paddling. Teams initially compete for the best time, after which they are placed in divisions based on age, athletic ability, and other factors, offering each team a shot at a division title.

Beyond the excitement, the Carolina Beach Dragon Boat Regatta serves as a fundraiser, celebrating its 10th year of charitable contributions to the community. Proceeds from the event benefit organizations like Ocean Cure and local elementary schools, focusing on activities and programs for children.

The event is free to attend and races are scheduled every 10 to 15 minutes throughout the day, totaling 30 races. The championship races, are expected between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m..

Regarding potential weather concerns, the organizers emphasized that the Dragon Boat Regatta typically runs rain or shine. However, heavy winds could pose a safety risk for participants. Organizers are closely monitoring the weather forecast and will communicate any necessary adjustments accordingly.

