Happening this weekend: Pawz in Park event celebrates a decade of furry fun

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a pet lover or looking to expand your family with a four-legged friend, the annual Pawz in Park event is a must-attend gathering this weekend. In its 10th year, this celebration promises a day full of “pawsitive” vibes, furry companions, and abundant fun for all ages.

Organizer Cathey Cella says the goal of Pawz in Park is to raise funds to support local animal rescue groups. This family-friendly event brings together rescue groups, vendors, food trucks, beer stands, live music, and animals of all sorts.

The event offers an opportunity for families to spend quality time outdoors and even bring home a forever furry friend.

Animal enthusiasts and prospective pet owners can meet representatives from around 15 rescue groups, such as Pawsitively Pugs Rescue, Carolina Boxer Rescue, Freedom Bridge, All 4 Cats, and many more. These organizations have a diverse range of cats, dogs, and even some unconventional animals like pigs, sheep, and, as the previous year showcased, emus available for adoption.

The event’s attractions don’t stop at adoptions. Visitors can also participate in various activities, including a costume contest judged by Sammy Seahawk and Ray the Sea Devil. Attendees can try their luck in a 50-50 raffle where the proceeds support animal welfare.

Pawz in Park takes place at Long Leaf Park on Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM. Visitors are encouraged to park anywhere they can find a spot, with the event taking place near the splash pad. If you’re considering adoption, simply show up, complete an application, and wait for one of the rescue groups to get back to you.