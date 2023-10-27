HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Teens turn old books into runway looks for Fiction to Fashion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Pine Valley Library is all set to host the seventh annual “Fiction to Fashion” event, where creative teenagers from the Cape Fear region turn discarded library books, CDs, and other materials into runway-worthy attire.

Tallulah O’Callaghan, a three-time participant in this event, shared her insights into how Fiction to Fashion works and what keeps her returning year after year.

“It’s basically where ages 13 to 18, anybody can take discarded library books, cassette tapes, DVDs, and basically make an outfit out of it,” O’Callaghan said.

Additionally, Fiction to Fashion encourages participants to establish a literary connection with their designs whenever possible. In previous years, O’Callaghan has drawn inspiration from iconic characters like Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” and Medusa. This year, O’Callaghan teased her upcoming project, which pays homage to Katniss Everdeen from “The Hunger Games.”

The event is open to the public and is free to attend. It will take place at the Pine Valley Library, with doors opening at 6 PM and the show starting at 7 PM.

Although registration for this year’s event has closed, O’Callaghan advises aspiring participants to monitor the Pine Valley Library’s website for details about next year’s registration. Her recommendation to future participants is to ensure they have sufficient time for their creative process.

