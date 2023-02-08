Harbor Freight Tools opening new Wilmington store this spring

Harbor Freight Tools is opening a new Wilmington location (Photo: File, WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular tool store is opening a new location in the Cape Fear.

Harbor Freight Tools has announced it is building another store in Wilmington this spring, promising 25-30 new jobs.

Construction has already begun at 7316 Market Street, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Wilmington area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Wilmington for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Wilmington area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

If you’re interested in working for Harbor Freight, you can apply HERE (just search ‘Wilmington, NC’).