Hardee’s stabbing suspect identified

David Hill (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about a stabbing.

The stabbing happened at a Hardee’s on Castle Hayne Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Hill, 61, for allegedly stabbing Dayston Ward, 18.

Ward suffered from a stab wound underneath his left armpit and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Deputies found Hill on Old Bridge Site Road trying to wash blood off himself in the river.

Hill is in custody under at $200,000 secured bond.