Harris Teeter changing store hours as COVID-19 cases decrease

WWAY News,
Harris Teeter (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WSOC) — Harris Teeter store hours are changing on Wednesday, officials with the Matthews-based supermarket chain announced Tuesday.

Stores will close at 10 p.m.

In January, the chain said it was temporarily closing at 9 p.m. to process express orders on time and restock to prepare for the next day.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in North Carolina. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,888 new cases Tuesday, which is down from 3,383 the day before.

