Harsh childcare realities still not allowing people to return to work nearly 2 years into COVID-19 pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, access to childcare still plays a role in some parents’ ability to return to work.

John Quinterno, a public policy professor at Duke University, said according to the U.S. jobs report released, approximately 418,000 people in the U.S. said they want to work, but aren’t looking for a job because of issues related to childcare.

Childcare can also be expensive for many parents, including Andrew Adams.

“It’s very difficult – I was fortunate to figure it out,” Adams said.

Another parent, Nicole Post, said daycare for her 11-month-old is almost as much as her mortgage. Post said she has friends who switched to working weekends to be home with their children.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average yearly cost of infant care in North Carolina is $9,480. That is more than the cost of the University of North Carolina’s in-state tuition.

Read more here.