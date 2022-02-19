‘He wanted to shoot zombies:’ SC elementary student brings loaded handgun to school

(Photo: Grand Power Ltd.

A Laurens County man is facing charges after his grandson brought a loaded handgun to his elementary school Friday morning, according to Laurens Police.

Kalim Abdul Alawajid is charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child. Police say Alawajid was responsible for ensuring the gun was put away.

At around 7:50 a.m., a faculty member at Laurens Elementary School found a loaded handgun at the 6 year old student’s desk. Officials say the faculty member immediately notified school administration and the school resource officer.

