‘He wanted to shoot zombies:’ SC elementary student brings loaded handgun to school
LAURENS, S.C. (WCIV) — A Laurens County man is facing charges after his grandson brought a loaded handgun to his elementary school Friday morning, according to Laurens Police.
Kalim Abdul Alawajid is charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child. Police say Alawajid was responsible for ensuring the gun was put away.
At around 7:50 a.m., a faculty member at Laurens Elementary School found a loaded handgun at the 6 year old student’s desk. Officials say the faculty member immediately notified school administration and the school resource officer.