Health and Human Services hosting back to school vaccine clinic Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Public School students that follow the traditional calendar will be returning back to class on August 28.

Health And Human Services will be hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic this Saturday from 8:30 am until 12:30 pm.

It is open to all middle and high school-aged students who need to receive mandatory vaccines, including Tdap and meningitis.

School Health Supervisor, Susan Brown, says this is a great opportunity to get these vaccinations out of the way before the required deadline.

“It will reach the school children before they go back to school,” said Brown. “It’ll give parents the opportunity to get their children immunized before they go back, because there is a 30-day deadline from the day the student enters the school to get the required immunizations.”

No appointment is necessary, but a parent or guardian must be present and have applicable insurance information available in order to receive no out-of-pocket cost.