Healthy ways to beat summer boredom for kids

Healthy ways to beat summer boredom in kids (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summer is in full swing, and many parents try their best to keep their kids from falling bored while they are out of school for summer vacation.

No need to stress, however, there are healthy ways to keep your children busy without putting too much pain on your wallet.

Keeping children engaged is key.

Dr. Gina Robinson, a Pediatrician at the Cleveland Clinic told CNN, “Being active just helps you feel better. It helps you have more energy.”

She also expressed the importance of getting kids outside to play and learn, but staying mindful of the high temperatures.

“It’s also important to have fun. To just run around and play. To have unstructured free time: in the yard, on your bike, at the park.”

And while phones, tablets and other electronic devices keep kids busy, Robinson says it is important to limit their screen time before children even turn those devices on.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen use for children under 18 to 24 months of age, other than video chatting.

Also, no more than an hour a day of high-quality programming is recommended for kids aged 2 to 5 years old.

Robinson states, “It’s fun to play video games but we don’t want that to be the only thing you do. Sometimes those games are a little bit addictive and it’s hard to stop once you start.”

Keeping your kids entertained doesn’t have to put a big strain on your finances either. You can find fun things to do in the community by going to county websites, social media pages, or your local news community page.

Reading books is also another good idea to keep children engaged and also help them improve reading skills while taking a break from school.

Robinson says it’s important to let your kids pick what they want to read in the summer, saying, “You could walk to the library, if it’s possible. Get some books and then walk back home, so you’ve gotten your exercise in, you’ve gotten away from the screen and you’re getting some reading done.”

Also, modeling the behavior and healthy habits you want your children to have encourages them without even having to say anything.