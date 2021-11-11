Heat for the Holidays spreads warmth for 10 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY, Fulford Heating and Cooling, and Guaranteed Rate are celebrating 10 years of keeping the Cape Fear warm.

Justin Fulford of Fulford Heating and Cooling says the contest is a way to give back to the community. “It is overwhelming excitement,” Fulford says of surprising the winner, “we show up in a complete surprise.” Tara Jones of Guaranteed Rate says the winners “have truly been given a gift that will make an impact on their life for years to come. It’s so special.”

The annual giveaway of a new HVAC system is accepting applications for anyone who does not have a working HVAC or heating system in their home until December 13. You must live in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Columbus, or Bladen county and may not be an employee of Fulford Heating and Cooling, Guaranteed Rate, or Morris Media.

Previous winners have included grandmothers, teachers, veterans, and single parents.

