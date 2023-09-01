Heath experts address back to school bullying awareness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Going back to school can be a fun and exciting time for students.

But for some students, returning to school can also mean bullying.

Statistics from Novant Health show bullying is an issue that 20% of students face at some point in time.

Only 46% of students let an adult or someone else know what’s going on.

Kathleen Young, Director of Behavioral Medicine with Novant Health Family Medicine, says some of the signs of bullying in children are physical symptoms, such as bruises or stomach aches, not wanting to go to school, sadness, and anxiety.

Dr. Young says it is important to notice any changes in your children, because if not addressed, the consequences could be devastating.

“In some serious incidences, children may have thoughts of suicide or self-harm. That is something I have seen. Certainly, if you hear anything like that from a child you want to make sure to intervene as soon as possible,” said Young.

Young says talking about bullying before it happens sets the stage for preventing and addressing the problem.