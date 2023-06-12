Heavy police presence causes traffic delays in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is trying to find out more about what caused traffic delays during rush hour Friday in Brunswick County.

Video taken from a car traveling east towards Wilmington, and shared with WWAY, shows heavy law enforcement presence along US Highway 74 between the Brunswick River and Alligator Creek Bridge.

The video shows patrol cars from Leland Police and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. There also appears to be car that went off the road and into the marsh.

WWAY reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies Friday for information about what happened, but received no answers about the incident.

Several officials have confirmed the case is being handled by the Navassa Police Department.

WWAY has reached out to Navassa Police, the Navassa Mayor and Navassa Mayor-Pro Tem for information, but they have not provided any details about what happened.