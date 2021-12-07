Heide Trask High’s wrestling program halted due to COVID-19 exposure

Heide Trask High School (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Heide Trask High School wrestling program has paused all activities due to a COVID-19 exposure during an away match.

The school district says the halt is “out of an abundance of caution and to preserve the learning environment for the student-athletes.”

Wednesday’s home match against Swansboro will be rescheduled.

No other athletic teams are affected.

The wrestling program plans to resume normal activities on December 13.