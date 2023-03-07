Hershey’s plant-based Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, almond bars coming to stores

Hershey's is planning to sell plant-based candy soon (Photo: Andy Melton / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN)

(CBS NEWS) — Vegan chocolate lovers are in for a treat.

The Hershey Company announced two new dairy-free, plant-based chocolate products on Tuesday: Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt.

Those craving the famous chocolate-peanut butter combo can grab Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups starting this month, the company said. The almond bars will be available starting in April. Both products are being made with oats rather than with milk.

The company developed the sweet treats “to create more moments of goodness” that will be “more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives,” Hershey Company Better For You brand manager Teal Liu said in a press release.

While Hershey has not released all the nutritional information for the new products, a pack of two Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups has the same number of calories (210) as a regular two-pack of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Hershey has not specified if the vegan products will cost more than regular chocolates.