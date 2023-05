HGTV ‘House Hunters’ filming episode in Pender County

Crews with HGTV House Hunters were recently spotted filming in Topsail Island (Photo: Contributed)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A popular HGTV show is filming in Pender County.

Crews with House Hunters were recently spotted on Topsail Island.

One of the episode’s scenes was shot at Daddy Mac’s Beach Grille in Surf City.

No word on when the episode will air.