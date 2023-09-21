Hickory man arrested in Pender County on charges of assault, sexual battery

Dale Walter Rockensuess has been arrested (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hickory man has been arrested in Pender County while working as a project coordinator at a Hampstead housing development.

Dale Walter Rockensuess, 61, was arrested Wendesday and charged with one count assault on a female and one count sexual battery.

Rockensuess is currently being held under a secured $20,000 bond.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any member of the public with information regarding Rockensuess and similar conduct to contact Detective B. Davis at 910-259-1515.