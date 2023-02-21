High school seniors visit Cape Fear Community College to see trade programs offered after graduation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — High school seniors who don’t have firm plans after high school graduation spent the day at Cape Fear Community College checking out programs they might be interested in. Anything from mechanical to electrical programs are available.

Students like Heide Trask senior Alexandria Byrd says she’s interested in the heavy equipment and diesel program and already knows a little bit about engines.

“That each engine is completely different then all of them. Like they can be the same brand or whatever and be for the same thing, but they all have their own unique parts and the way they operate and everything like that,” said Byrd.

While senior Tobius Perry is intrigued by the machining program and he has his reasons why.

“One is controlled temperatures so I’m not going to be outside in extreme heat or cold which is always nice. You’re going to be doing a lot of working with metals and it’s nice to be able to hold a final product in your hands,” Perry explained.

Another reason he is looking at the program is because of his personal interest in 3-D printing.

“I thought it would be very similar to the software we use for 3-D printers and designing stuff like that and I love doing that so it would be a good job field to go in to. Defiantly an interesting class,” Perry added,

Around 20 students from Heide Trask spent the morning on the CFCC North Campus to learn about these fields. So with plenty of programs available, maybe one of these programs will be the perfect fit for these upcoming graduates.

If you are interested in any of these programs, you can visit Campus Visits | Cape Fear Community College (cfcc.edu) to sign up for a campus visit