Highland Park shooting suspect has been indicted on 117 counts by a grand jury

Robert Crimo (Photo: Highland Park Police/CBS)

(CNN) — A grand jury in Lake County, Illinois, has returned 117 criminal counts against Robert E. Crimo III, the man accused of shooting into a crowd during a July 4th parade in Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring several others.

Crimo is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for each deceased victim.

He also is charged with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel, a release from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

CNN has reached out to Crimo’s attorney for comment.

“I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today. Our investigation continues, and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today,” State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in the release.

Crimo is expected to appear in person in court on August 3 for his arraignment, the release said.