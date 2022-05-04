HIGHLIGHTS: Coastal Christian vs. Cape Fear Academy girl’s soccer

Coastal scores 4 in the 2nd half to win 5 nil

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Coastal Christian bested Cape Fear Academy in a rivalry soccer match Tuesday 5-0.

The Centurions scored 1 in the first half, and Cape Fear almost scored on a ball that was juggled by the goalkeeper, but 4 more Coastal goals in the second half would blow the game open.

Coastal Christian improves to 13-4-1 and secures the conference title. Cape Fear Academy is now 7-3-1 with two of those losses coming at the hands (and feet) of the Centurions.