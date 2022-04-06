HIGHLIGHTS: Heide Trask vs. Hoggard softball

Vikings win 5-1 over the Titans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – In her first start, freshman Macey Ciamillo delivered. She not only threw a complete game while giving up one run, she batted a run in as well.

The reigning state champion Vikings improved to 5-3 with the win.

Heide Trask was coming off 2 games in which they scored 38 runs. They had opportunities to score on Monday, but stranded base runners and 2 runners were called out at home.

See the highlights for more