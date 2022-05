HIGHLIGHTS: Hoggard at Ashley girl’s lacrosse

Vikings get revenge for regular-season sweep

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Hoggard defeated Ashley 17-9 Tuesday to advance to the second round of the NCHSAA girl’s lacrosse playoffs.

Ashley was leading the game 2-1 before allowing 6 straight goals, and only netted one more in the first half.

Bailey Swails and Annalise Saffo had 4 goals a piece for Ashley.

Hoggard will play at #4 Wake Forest Friday.