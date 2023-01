HIGHLIGHTS: Laney and Hoggard basketball

Vikings get the sweep of the Buccaneers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Vikings swept the Laney Buccaneers in Tipoff Tuesday action.

The Viking girls improve to 14-2 and are still undefeated in conference. They held Laney to 9 first half points. The Buccaneers are now 10-6.

The Viking boys are now 12-4. Laney falls to 14-2, and have lost 2 of the last 3 games after starting 13-0.