HIGHLIGHTS: NC State and UNCW baseball

Wolfpack escape Seahawks in extra innings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Despite rallying in the ninth to force extra innings, UNCW was unable to finish off NC State as the Wolfpack scored three in the top of the 10th inning to top the Seahawks, 11-8, on Tuesday at Brooks Field.

Read more on the game from UNCW here