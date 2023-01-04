HIGHLIGHTS: New Hanover vs. Laney basketball

Teams split the double header, Kurt Angel gets career win #300

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – New Hanover Wildcat head coach Kurt Angel sealed career win #300 against his protege BJ Donnell Tuesday night.

Donnell served as an assistant under Angel for 8 seasons before taking the job at his alma mater this summer.

The boys New Hanover team defeated Laney 45-37 to hand the Bucs their first loss of the season. The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the year in the Hoggard Holiday Classic, but this was their ninth win.

The Laney girls improved to 9-5 after defeating the Wildcats 58-40. New Hanover falls to 5-5.