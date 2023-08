HIGHLIGHTS: New Hanover vs. Ledford Soccer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The New Hanover Wildcats are now 1-1 after a 1-1 tie with Ledford on Wednesday night.

John Franck scored a penalty kick late in the second half. Deyson Castillo was taken down in the box for a penalty.

New Hanover is back in action on Tuesday. The Wildcats host Coastal Christian.