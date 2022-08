HIGHLIGHTS: North Brunswick and Whiteville football

Scorpions win over the Wolfpack 44-15

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Since Friday’s forecast included a lot of rain, Whiteville and North Brunswick moved their Friday night matchup that was supposed to be played at Whiteville to Saturday at noon at North Brunswick, since the Scorpions play on turf.

Below are the highlights from the 44-15 win for North Brunswick.