HIGHLIGHTS: South Brunswick vs. South Central playoff baseball (Game 2)

Cougars win to advance to the State Championship

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WWAY) – South Brunswick is heading to their first baseball state championship since 1988.

Aubrey Smith threw a complete game with 7 strike outs and had a solo shot home run.

Cougars were victorious 8-1 and swept the Falcons.