HIGHLIGHTS: South Brunswick vs. South Central baseball

Cougars win game 1 of regional

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WWAY) – South Brunswick’s historic season continues.

Cam Burgess was on the mound and gave up no runs.

Jaden Marvin hit his first homerun of the year deep to left to increase the lead to 4-0.

Tuesday, the Cougars were victorious in the first game of the regional round against South Central.

Game 2 is Thursday.