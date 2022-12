HIGHLIGHTS: West Bladen at North Brunswick basketball

Teams split the double header

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – North Brunswick hosted West Bladen in non-conference play Wednesday night.

The West Bladen girls were victorious 51-33. They improved to 8-1 on the season, while the Scorpions fall to 3-6.

The North Brunswick boys got revenge winning 48-36. They get back to a .500 record at 5-5 while West Bladen suffered their fist loss of the season.