HIGHLIGHTS: West Carteret at South Brunswick baseball

Cougs mercy the Patriots to advance to playoff regional, credit "one through sixteen" attitude and energy for historic run

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WWAY) – After giving up a run in the first inning Friday to West Carteret, South Brunswick ace Aubrey Smith was unfazed.

“They punched us in the mouth early,” admitted Smith. “But we didn’t let it take us down. We kept our energy, had that lane inning rally, and we just rode it from there.” 13 unanswered runs later – The Cougars advanced in 5 innings.

That’s something that permeates from the dug out, to the student section, to the parents in the bleachers: Energy.

“We have confidence in each other. One through sixteen like each other,” said Smith of this historic South Brunswick baseball team that has punched it’s first ticket to a NCHSAA regional since 1988. “Guys were talking about going to the beach earlier this week, and I was saying ‘we can’t go’, and even guys though were saying I won’t play… well you’re going to be in the dugout bringing us the energy. Even if you aren’t in the 1 through 9 lineup … 1 through 16 has to be here ready to play.”

The selflessness culture has culminated in a special run for the Cougars.

“Everybody is buying in to their role. Whether it’s starting, coming in subbing, courtesy runner, pinch runner, DH, whatever it is – they are all bought in and doing their part and that’s a huge thing for us. I was telling these guys at practice no matter what happens (Friday night) the things you have accomplished this season has been tremendous. Going back to ’88? that’s a crazy amount of time,” said head coach Mike Anderson.

“They showed up tonight, last two practice, we have exams going on, schools ending, they aren’t on the normal schedule so you worry about it a little bit. But when they came out for BP, I went to talk to them and I could see it in their eyes. They want it. They got us here,” said Anderson.

“They are dialed in and focused. A lot of them had success in the past, that continues to carry over.”

South Brunswick’s 22-3 season continues Tuesday in a 3-game series against South Central.