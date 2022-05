HIGHLIGHTS: Whiteville vs. North Lenoir baseball

Whiteville fends late Hawks rally to win game 1

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – Whiteville baseball’s quest for state title #10 is very much alive and well.

The teams were tied at 1 after the first, but a 3-run 3rd gave Whiteville a lead they wouldn’t give up.

Ace Ty Lawson threw a complete game.

Game 2 is Thursday at North Lenoir.