‘Hightown’ to film drive by shooting, scene includes simulated gunfire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Starz drama “Hightown” will being the week filming a deadly drive-by shooting.

It’s happening Monday on S. 20th Street.

According to the filming permit, the scene will include the simulated shooting, as well as the crime scene aftermath. The scenes will include simulated gun fire, with fake/prop gun firing blanks from a car window.

20th Street between Wolcott and Creecy and Pender between 21st and Wrightsville will be closed.

There will be intermittent traffic control on 20th between Market and Metts, on Perry between 19th and 21st, on Wolcott between 19th and 21st and on Creecy between Wrightsville and 21st.

“Hightown” moved to Wilmington in its second season. It is currently filming Season 3.