Highway Patrol investigating wreck near Highway 17 and Maco Road

Accident (Photo: MGN Online)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — NC Highway Patrol is on scene of a wreck near Highway 17 and Maco Road in Brunswick County.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday evening.

Sgt. Adams with NC Highway Patrol said a van was on Highway 17, attempted to make a left turn onto Maco Road and hit a tractor trailer.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the van was seriously injured and transported to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

There is no word about the identity of the drivers involved or any potential charges.

Sgt. Adams said Highway 17 is open, but traffic is moving slowly. He’s encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

The incident is still under investigation.