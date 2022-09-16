Hispanic Heritage Month begins, recognizing impacts to the nation

National Hispanic Heritage Month began on Thursday (Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikipedia / MGN)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Thursday kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month across the country.

This year’s theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.

“Thanks to the countless contributions from generations of Hispanic, Latino and Latinx people, our state is a stronger place to live and work,” Governor Cooper said. “As we celebrate their achievements, we must continue working to make North Carolina more just and equitable for all.”

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated between September 15 – October 15 when seven Latin American countries celebrate their independence days.

As the state emerges from the pandemic, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says they remain committed to supporting the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities. NCDHHS translated COVID-19 information in Spanish and worked to ensure that access to vaccines was equitable across the state.

In June 2020, NCDHHS awarded a total of $500,000 in grants to five local North Carolina organizations to help address the disparate impact of COVID-19 among the state’s Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities.