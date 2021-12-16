Historic synagogue in Wilmington launches campaign to raise money for restoration

Temple of Israel in downtown Wilmington (Photo: Celeste Smith, WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the most recognizable buildings in the city of Wilmington, the Temple of Israel is in need of the community’s help. At 150 years old the Temple of Israel sits at 4th and Market Streets, and now needs a half million dollars for its restoration.

The temple of Israel historic building needs repairs due to water damage, and deterioration that comes with age. The temple is the oldest Jewish house of worship in continuous use in the state, but it has been closed for worship and other events since last year.

Fundraising began 2 months ago, and so far $200,000 has been donated or pledged towards the $500,000 goal.

“It’s taken us a while to get us to this point, but we are so excited to really be on the path to get back into our sacred building, and I hope that our vision will not just get us back, but actually help prepare us for the future,” said

The temple also hold an organ that dates back to 1906, and is one of three of its type still in use. There is also a chandelier nearly 200 years old in the sanctuary that came Germany.

Rachel Rhine a member of the restoration 150 committee says she has been a member of the Temple of Israel congregation her whole life, and hopes to see the historic building restored soon.

“I had my naming ceremony here, I had my Bat Mitzvah here, I had my dad’s funeral here. It is someplace that is very close to my heart. I have lived in other cities, I’ve gone to other synagogues and there’s no place that feels like home to me like this building does, and it’s so much a part of our congregation and also of our community,” said Rachel Rhine, restoration committee member.

Glenn Tetterton, another member of the restoration campaign committee, says the history the building holds is meaningful not only to the Jewish community, but the Wilmington community as a whole.

“We’re part of the fabric of the community, and the building is part of the architectural fabric of Wilmington and the historic district and we think it’s important that not just spiritually for us, but culturally and architecturally for the state. There are not many Moorish style synagogue’s left,” said Glenn Tetterton, restoration committee member.

The campaign recognizes the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Temple of Israel congregation in 1871, and money will be raised until August of next year.