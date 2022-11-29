Historic Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary

A candlelight tour of downtown Wilmington is taking place next month (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has announced the return of their Candlelight Walking Tour for its 50th year, following a two year hiatus due to COVID.

This year’s event will feature homes and houses of worship never before featured. The walking tour will be self guided and homes, houses of worship, and other historic sites all within Downtown Wilmington will be open for tours Saturday, December 10th from 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 11th from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Walking Tour are on sale for $50 apiece, and can be purchased HERE.

Each ticket holder will receive a keepsake guidebook outlining each site and its history upon check-in.

Locations taking part in the Walking Tour include:

​The Latimer House, 126 South 3rd Street

Latimer House Slave Quarters, 215 Orange Street

Strausz House, 308 South 3rd Street

C.W. Worth House, 412 South 3rd Street

Richard Langdon House, 314 Orange Street

Penning House, 622 South 2nd Street

Hannah Block Historic USO, 120 South 2nd Street

First Presbyterian Church, 125 South 3rd Street