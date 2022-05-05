Historically Black Colleges and Universities to tackle organ transplant disparities

HBCU medical shcools to tackle organ transplant disparities. (Photo: MGN)

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — A coalition including the four medical schools at the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities has announced a new initiative aimed at increasing the number of Black Americans registered as organ donors and combating disparities among transplant recipients.

The initiative plans to create new opportunities for Black medical and nursing students to shadow organ procurement organizations and transplant centers and collaborate with partner HBCUs.

The initiative was created by the Consortium of HBCU Medical Schools, the Organ Donation Advocacy Group and Association of Organ Procurement Organizations.