Hit and Run on New Year’s Day leaves Southport boy injured

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The state highway patrol looking for a driver accused in a New Year’s Day hit and run near Southport that left a teen boy badly hurt.

According to the highway patrol, 14-year-old Paul Gangarossa was hit by a car while riding on his bike on NC-87, that’s River Road southeast around 1:15am Sunday morning.

According to the report, the woman driving the car briefly got out of the vehicle but drove away before police arrived. The young boy suffered a fractured skull and leg and is currently at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center recovering from surgery.

The highway patrol has released some details about the person and car they’re looking for. They’re looking for a white female, late 40’s to early 50’s, approximately five-foot-six with a medium build, shoulder length hair, possibly brown or blonde and wearing large round eyeglasses with printed frames. The car is described as a silver, 4-door late model vehicle as well.

They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has any information on this woman’s whereabouts to contact the highway patrol.